2015年 5月 12日

Morgan Stanley to sell Global Oil Merchanting business to CCI

May 11 Morgan Stanley said it would sell its Global Oil Merchanting business to Castleton Commodities International LLC, a privately held U.S. energy merchant, for an undisclosed sum.

The sale includes a network of oil terminal storage agreements, inventory, physical oil purchase, sale and supply agreements and freight shipping contracts, Morgan Stanley said.

The deal does not include Morgan Stanley's client-facilitation oil trading business or any of its commodities operations outside of the oil sector. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

