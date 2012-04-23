版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 23日 星期一 13:07 BJT

Morgan Stanley gets Indonesia brokerage license -exchange

JAKARTA, April 23 Indonesian regulators have approved Morgan Stanley's brokerage license in Indonesia, after the U.S. bank bought a local brokerage seat from Tiga Pilar Sekuritas, the country's stock exchange said on Monday.

"Today, we have granted Morgan Stanley the exchange member license. It's official that they have bought Tiga Pilar Sekuritas," said exchange director Urip Budhi Prasetyo, confirming a Reuters story in February.

