Morgan Stanley gets Indonesia brokerage license -exchange

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
JAKARTA, April 23 Indonesian regulators have approved Morgan Stanley's brokerage license in Indonesia, after the U.S. bank bought a local brokerage seat from Tiga Pilar Sekuritas, the country's stock exchange said on Monday.
"Today, we have granted Morgan Stanley the exchange member license. It's official that they have bought Tiga Pilar Sekuritas," said exchange director Urip Budhi Prasetyo, confirming a Reuters story in February.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.