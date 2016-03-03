Morgan Stanley raises $3.6 bln for second infrastructure fund

March 3 Morgan Stanley said on Thursday
it had raised $3.6 billion for its second infrastructure fund,
North Haven Infrastructure Partners II (NHIP II).
The company said it had also received commitments for up to
$2.2 billion more from investors in NHIP II, including from
public and private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and
insurance companies.
The NHIP II fund will invest in assets in the energy,
utilities and transportation sectors whose value may be
significantly enhanced through operational improvements, Morgan
Stanley said.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)