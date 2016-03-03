版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 3日 星期四 20:57 BJT

Morgan Stanley raises $3.6 bln for second infrastructure fund

March 3 Morgan Stanley said on Thursday it had raised $3.6 billion for its second infrastructure fund, North Haven Infrastructure Partners II (NHIP II).

The company said it had also received commitments for up to $2.2 billion more from investors in NHIP II, including from public and private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies.

The NHIP II fund will invest in assets in the energy, utilities and transportation sectors whose value may be significantly enhanced through operational improvements, Morgan Stanley said. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

