Morgan Stanley's chief US equity strategist to join hedge fund-source

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 15 Morgan Stanley's chief
U.S. equity strategist, Adam Parker, is leaving the firm,
according to an internal memo from the company on Tuesday seen
by Reuters.
Parker is joining hedge fund Eminence Capital as its
director of quantitative strategy, according to a person
familiar with the matter who declined to be identified because
the matter was private.
Parker had also served as the director of quantitative
research while at Morgan Stanley.
Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief investment officer of
wealth management, will assume an expanded role, which includes
Parker's responsibilities as well as serving as chief investment
officer of institutional securities.
Wilson joined Morgan Stanley in 1989 as an investment banker
and held various positions, including head of content
distribution. In 2012, he was appointed chief investment officer
of wealth management.
A Morgan Stanley spokesman confirmed the contents of the
memo. Parker could not be reached immediately for comment
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)