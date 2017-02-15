Morgan Stanley's chief US equity strategist to join hedge fund-source

NEW YORK Feb 15 Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist, Adam Parker, is leaving the firm, according to an internal memo from the company on Tuesday seen by Reuters.

Parker is joining hedge fund Eminence Capital as its director of quantitative strategy, according to a person familiar with the matter who declined to be identified because the matter was private.

Parker had also served as the director of quantitative research while at Morgan Stanley.

Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief investment officer of wealth management, will assume an expanded role, which includes Parker's responsibilities as well as serving as chief investment officer of institutional securities.

Wilson joined Morgan Stanley in 1989 as an investment banker and held various positions, including head of content distribution. In 2012, he was appointed chief investment officer of wealth management.

A Morgan Stanley spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo. Parker could not be reached immediately for comment