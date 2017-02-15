UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist to join hedge fund -source

(Adds background)

By Olivia Oran

NEW YORK Feb 15 Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist, Adam Parker, is leaving the company, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Parker is joining hedge fund Eminence Capital, according to a person familiar with the matter.

This is the second major departure from Morgan Stanley for a hedge fund in as many days. Peter Santoro, who had been head of global equities trading, is leaving for Millennium Partners, Reuters reported on Tuesday..

Parker, who was also director of quantitative research at Morgan Stanley, will take on a similar role at Eminence, a long/short equity hedge fund run by Ricky Sandler.

Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief investment officer of wealth management, will assume Parker's responsibilities as well as those of chief investment officer of institutional securities.

A Morgan Stanley spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo. Parker could not immediately be reached for comment.

Wilson joined Morgan Stanley in 1989 as an investment banker and held various positions, including head of content distribution. In 2012, he became chief investment officer of wealth management. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa Von Ahn)