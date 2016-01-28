Morgan Stanley scales back equities fin tech investing group -sources

Jan 28 Morgan Stanley has scaled back a
group that invests in financial technology on behalf on the
bank's equities division, according to people familiar with the
matter.
Most of the eight to 10 members of the principal strategic
investments group have left the Wall Street firm in the last few
months, including head Gary Offner, the people said.
A Morgan Stanley spokesman declined to comment.
The move comes as Morgan Stanley, like its Wall Street
peers, is looking to cut costs amid pressure on its bottom line.
It also comes as the group shifts its strategy to focus more
on the investments' strategic fit to the bank's sales and
trading operations, rather than one that just looks at returns,
one of the people said.
The business will continue to exist with a smaller headcount
and the bank is not retreating from investing in financial
technology, the people added.
The principal strategic investment group invests in market
structure ventures and financial technology that align with the
bank's equities division. It has held stakes in companies
including Philadelphia Stock Exchange, BATS Global Markets,
Chi-X Global and bank messaging company Symphony Communications.
Morgan Stanley's equities division, which this week named
Peter Santoro as its global head of trading, remains a bright
spot for the bank.
The business, which competes head-to-head with rival Goldman
Sachs Group Inc, generated revenue of $8.1 billion in
2015, excluding adjustments, up 18 percent from the year prior.
A separate Morgan Stanley group based in London makes
investments on behalf of fixed income. It is unclear if this
group was impacted by the cuts.
Other banks including Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and
Credit Suisse AG have teams that make bets on the
future of financial technology.
