Morgan Stanley receives 2.9 bln EUR proposed derivatives claim from Italy -10Q

Aug 3 Morgan Stanley received a proposed 2.9 billion EUR claim from a public prosecutor in Italy related to derivative transactions, the bank said on Wednesday in its second quarter earnings filing.

The derivative transactions were originally entered into between 1995 and 2005 and were terminated in December 2011 and January 2012, according to the filing.

The proposed claim said that Morgan Stanley was acting as an agent of Italy and that some of the derivative transactions were "improper." It said the termination of the transactions were also "improper."

Morgan Stanley received the proposed claim on July 11.

"We believe that this proposed claim is groundless and we will defend ourselves vigorously," a Morgan Stanley spokesman said. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; editing by Grant McCool)