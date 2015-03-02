UPDATE 2-Morgan Stanley in settlement talks with NY attorney general-source

(Recasts to focus on settlement talks detailed by source)
By Karen Freifeld and Lauren Tara LaCapra
NEW YORK, March 2 Morgan Stanley is in
discussions with New York's attorney general to settle
accusations that the Wall Street bank mishandled subprime
mortgage deals before the 2008 financial crisis, a person
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Any settlement would be separate from a $2.6 billion
agreement Morgan Stanley reached last month with the U.S.
Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the
Northern District of California, said the person, who was not
authorized to speak publicly about the matter.
Morgan Stanley said in a regulatory filing on Monday that
the New York Attorney General's office indicated on Jan. 13 that
it plans to file a lawsuit over alleged misrepresentations and
omissions of material information in about 30 subprime
securitizations. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's
office indicated to Morgan Stanley that the potential lawsuit
would be brought under the Martin Act, a New York law that gives
extraordinary powers to an attorney general regarding financial
fraud.
The accusations pertain to Morgan Stanley's due diligence,
underwriting and valuation of loans in about 30 securitizations,
as well as the properties securing them, the bank said.
Morgan Stanley disagrees with the allegations and has
presented defenses to the attorney general, the bank said in its
annual 10-K regulatory filing.
Liz DeBold, a spokeswoman for Schneiderman, declined
comment.
Morgan Stanley has added $2.8 billion to its legal reserves
to cover outstanding matters since its earnings report in
January. That amount includes the $2.6 billion agreement it
reached last week to settle legacy mortgage-bond claims.
Due to that settlement, Morgan Stanley revised the 2014
earnings it reported on Jan. 20 downward to $3.15 billion, or
$1.60 per share, from $5.82 billion, or $2.95 per share.
Overall, Morgan Stanley said its legal expenses last year
rose to $3.41 billion from $1.95 billion in 2013.
Shares of Morgan Stanley were up 0.8 percent at $36.06 in
morning trading.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Karen Freifeld; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)