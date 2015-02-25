版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 26日 星期四 07:00 BJT

Morgan Stanley to pay $2.6 bln to settle likely claims over mortgage bond sales

Feb 25 Morgan Stanley said it will pay $2.6 billion to the U.S. Department of Justice and United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California to resolve potential claims stemming from sale of mortgage bonds before the financial crisis.

Morgan Stanley also increased its legal reserves by about $2.8 billion, the bank said in a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1FueJWH) (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐