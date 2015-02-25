Morgan Stanley to pay $2.6 bln to settle likely claims over mortgage bond sales

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
Feb 25 Morgan Stanley said it will pay $2.6 billion to the U.S. Department of Justice and United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California to resolve potential claims stemming from sale of mortgage bonds before the financial crisis.
Morgan Stanley also increased its legal reserves by about $2.8 billion, the bank said in a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1FueJWH) (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
OTTAWA, May 5 Canada is considering a request to ban shipments of U.S. thermal coal through ports in the Pacific province of British Columbia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, escalating a trade dispute with Washington.
PARIS, May 5 Airbus sold 25 passenger jets in April, bringing total orders for the European planemaker so far this year to 51, well behind its U.S. rival Boeing.