UPDATE 1-MOVES-Morgan Stanley commodities executive Cross retires-memo

(Adds details on Cross's career and commodities investor
business)
NEW YORK May 1 Ben Cross, a senior executive in
Morgan Stanley's commodities trading business, is
retiring, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Cross is head of the global commodities hedge fund sales
group and was previously global head of metals. He is a member
of the commodities management committee and spent time in the
bank's London and New York offices.
In the memo, issued on Thursday, commodities trading
co-heads Nancy King and Peter Sherk said Cross had been "a
meaningful contributor to the department" over the 20 years he
spent at Morgan Stanley.
King and Sherk recently folded the hedge fund business into
a broader group that sells commodities products to retail and
wholesale investors as well. That business is co-headed by Benno
Meier and Amrik Sandhu.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
and Dan Grebler)