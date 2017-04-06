MOVES-Morgan Stanley names Adams head of leveraged finance syndicate

NEW YORK, April 6 Morgan Stanley has named Clarke Adams head of leveraged finance syndicate, according to sources.

A Morgan Stanley spokesperson confirmed the appointment.

Adams' post follows the departure of Jim Bonetti, who left Morgan Stanley to join private-equity firm GTCR as head of its capital markets group. Bonetti had served as both head of syndicate and co-head of the North American leveraged and acquisition finance group at Morgan Stanley.

Bonetti’s co-head Andrew Earls will continue in this role, the sources said.

Adams joined Morgan Stanley in 2010 from Goldman Sachs, according to BrokerCheck. Before that he worked at Credit Suisse. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Jon Methven)