BRIEF-Milestone Apartments REIT to be acquired by Starwood Capital Group
Jan 19 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust :
Dec 8 Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday Alistair Darling, a former member of the British Parliament, would join the company's board, effective Jan. 1.
Darling, 62, served in the United Kingdom government from 1997 to 2010 and was chancellor of the exchequer from 2007 to 2010. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 19 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Asta Funding- commencement of self-tender offer to purchase for cash up to 5.31 million shares of its common stock at purchase price of $10.35 per share
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Anthem Inc on Thursday said it extended the deadline for its acquisition of Cigna Corp by three months as it awaits a federal court ruling on the U.S. government's lawsuit to block the deal.