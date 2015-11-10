ON THE MOVE-Morgan Stanley's wealth unit hires BofA Merrill adviser

Nov 10 Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management said it hired Michael Wu as international client and private wealth adviser.

Wu, who previously managed $355 million in assets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, joined Morgan Stanley's office in Pasadena, California on Nov. 9.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)