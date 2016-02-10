Morgan Stanley wealth management executive Raj Dhanda to leave

BRIEF-CMS ENERGY INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE
* CMS ENERGY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK BY 7 PERCENT, TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Morgan Stanley's Raj Dhanda, head of investment products and services in the wealth management business, is leaving the Wall Street bank after 26 years.
Dhanda, who took over the role in March 2015, plans to pursue other opportunities, according to an internal memo to employees.
Dhanda, who previously served as co-head of global capital markets, took over from Andy Saperstein in an internal reshuffle aimed at earning more from the collaboration between the company's wealth management and institutional securities units. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WILMINGTON, Del, Jan 19 Telecommunications company Avaya Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday to reduce its debt, but said it will not sell its call center business at this time.