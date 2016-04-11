MOVES-M.Stanley hires Alangari as Saudi investment banking head

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
DUBAI, April 11 Morgan Stanley has appointed Motaz Alangari as its head of investment banking for Saudi Arabia, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a spokesman for the U.S. bank on Monday.
Alangari joins the U.S. bank from Samba Capital, the investment banking arm of Samba Financial Group, and will report to Patrick Delivanis, Morgan Stanley's head of investment banking in the Middle East and North Africa. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Alexander Smith)
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 German media group Bertelsmann may raise its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House, its joint venture with Britain's Pearson, it said on Wednesday after Pearson said it intended to issue an exit note.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard's proposals might be acceptable in addressing its concerns over the acquisition of payments processing company Vocalink.