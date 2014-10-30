MOVES-Morgan Stanley appoints Tevfik Aksoy country head for Turkey

Oct 30 Morgan Stanley said it appointed Tevfik Aksoy the country head for Turkey.

Tevfik was previously head of Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa economics, responsible mainly for Turkey and Israel, Morgan Stanley said in a statement.

He will report to Robert Rooney, co-head of fixed income, and Oliver Jerome, head of foreign exchange and emerging markets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Tevfik joined Morgan Stanley in 2008 from Deutsche Bank AG . (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)