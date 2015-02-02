版本:
2015年 2月 2日

Morgan Stanley shops oil-storage unit again -WSJ

Feb 1 Morgan Stanley is shopping its oil-trading and storage business again after an earlier deal to sell the unit fell through last month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd and private equity firm KKR& Co LP are early contenders to acquire the unit, the Journal reported. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Eric Walsh)
