公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 24日 星期三

Morgan Stanley says majority of its E&P loans to junk-rated companies

Feb 23 Morgan Stanley said the majority of its loans to oil and gas exploration and production companies are to non-investment grade firms.

The loans accounted for $1.7 billion of the $4.4 billion in total loans and lending commitments the Wall Street firm has made to E&P companies, Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday in a regulatory filing. The $2.7 billion in lending commitments are primarily to investment grade companies. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)

