2016年 2月 24日

UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley says majority of its E&P loans to junk-rated companies

(Adds background on energy sector, peers' energy exposure)

Feb 23 Morgan Stanley said the majority of its loans to oil and gas exploration and production companies are to non-investment grade firms.

The loans accounted for $1.7 billion of the $4.4 billion in total loans and lending commitments the Wall Street firm has made to E&P companies, Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday in a regulatory filing. The $2.7 billion in lending commitments are primarily to investment grade companies.

Morgan Stanley has made $15.9 billion in loan and lending commitments to the energy industry in total, of which 40 percent are to non-investment grade firms.

The decline in oil prices is hurting banks worldwide.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Monday it had $10.6 million in loans and commitments to the energy sector. About 40 percent of this figure is to junk-rated companies.

JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it would increase provisions for expected losses on energy loans by $500 million, or more than 60 percent of its existing reserves.

(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr and Chris Reese)

