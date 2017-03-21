版本:
2017年 3月 22日

Morgan Stanley president Kelleher says trading activity has improved

March 21 Morgan Stanley president Colm Kelleher said trading activity for the first three months of the year has felt "slightly better" than the end of 2016.

Kelleher, speaking at a European financials conference on Tuesday, said bond trading is "doing well" while client volumes in stock trading are down across Wall Street. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
