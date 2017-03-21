Morgan Stanley president Kelleher says trading activity has improved

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 Morgan Stanley president Colm Kelleher said trading activity for the first three months of the year has felt "slightly better" than the end of 2016.
Kelleher, speaking at a European financials conference on Tuesday, said bond trading is "doing well" while client volumes in stock trading are down across Wall Street. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock