Better terms win Morgan Stanley $4.8 bln Ping An share placement deal-sources

HONG KONG Dec 3 A lucrative, last-minute pitch
by Morgan Stanley won it the role of sole placing agent
for last week's $4.8 billion stake sale in Ping An Insurance
Group Co of China Ltd, people with knowledge of the
matter said.
Ping An was initially working with Credit Suisse
and Goldman Sachs for the share placement, but decided to
drop the two banks after they did not garner the volume of
orders the insurer wanted at the terms it proposed, the people
said.
Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Goldman declined to
comment on the placement. Ping An executives were not
immediately available to comment. The sources declined to be
identified as the details of the deal were not public.
The sources said Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs tried twice
to come up with terms that Ping An would accept.
During the first attempt, the banks were able to secure
commitments worth $2.7 billion by offering stakes at an 8
percent discount to the stocks' last trading price on Nov. 6.
Ping An had asked for a trading halt on Nov. 7 after the stock
market regulator approved the placement.
Details of the second attempt, which took place a few days
ago, were not immediately available, the sources added.
Morgan Stanley secured the deal by bringing together a
smaller group of investors who were willing to buy a bigger
stake at a smaller discount, the sources said. The new shares
were eventually sold at a 4.7 percent discount to the stocks'
Nov. 28 close, they added.
Ping An had asked Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs to match
the terms offered by Morgan Stanley, but the two investment
banks could not, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported.
The founders of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and
Tencent Holdings Ltd were among a consortium of about
10 investors who eventually bought into the Ping An share
placement on Dec 1.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau and Elzio Barreto; Writing by Denny
Thomas; Editing by)