UPDATE 2-Ruth Porat to leave Morgan Stanley, join Google as CFO

March 24 Morgan Stanley Chief Financial
Officer Ruth Porat is leaving the bank to join Google Inc
in the same position, the companies said on Tuesday.
Porat, 57, will replace Patrick Pichette, who said on March
10 that he planned to retire.
Jonathan Pruzan, co-head of Morgan Stanley's global
financial institutions group in investment banking, will become
CFO after Porat leaves on April 30.
Porat, who joined Morgan Stanley in 1987, is no stranger to
the technology industry, having led the bank's technology
franchise during the internet boom.
She has been the lead banker for financing of companies
including Amazon.com Inc and eBay Inc.
Porat will join Google on May 26, the company said in a blog
post. (bit.ly/1EN0JbF)
During the financial crisis, Porat led the Morgan Stanley
teams advising the U.S. Treasury on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac,
and the New York Federal Reserve Bank on American International
Group Inc.
Pruzan joined Morgan Stanley in 1994 and he has been working
with its financial institution clients.
"He understands the current regulatory environment, having
shepherded clients through the Fed's stress test ..." Chief
Executive James Gorman said in a memo to staff.
Google shares were up 0.7 percent at $570.45 in early
trading on the Nasdaq, while Morgan Stanley shares were down
slightly at $36.16 on the New York Stock Exchange.
