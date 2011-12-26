Morgan Stanley may sell stake in Tokyo building for $520 mln

BRIEF-Fauquier bankshares Q4 earnings per share $0.22
* Fauquier bankshares announces year end and fourth quarter 2016 results
TOKYO Dec 26 Morgan Stanley is in talks to sell its 15 percent stake in a prestigious Tokyo building for an estimated 40.5 billion yen ($520 million) to Sapporo Holdings, the Japanese brewer said on Monday.
Japan's third-biggest brewer, which already owns 85 percent of the Yebisu Garden Place property, said it is considering buying the remaining 15 percent stake.
The company said it expects to reach an agreement with Morgan Stanley at the end of January.
* Basswood Capital Management, L.L.C. reports 5.8 percent passive stake in Sussex Bancorp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kO4Enk
