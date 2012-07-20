Morgan Stanley may sell commodity stake to Qatar-CNBC

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
July 20 Morgan Stanley is in advanced talks over selling a stake in its multibillion-dollar commodities trading division to Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, CNBC reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Talks have recently focused on Qatar Investment Authority buying a minority stake, according to one of the people, CNBC reported on its website. It said a deal might be imminent, but cautioned that the exact terms could not be determined and that discussions could still fall apart.
Morgan Stanley would not comment on the report.
Morgan Stanley was first reported a month ago to be considering selling a stake in its vaunted commodities division, once one of the two largest on Wall Street but lately having lost ground to up and coming rivals. Earlier it was believed have talked to private equity funds over a potential stake.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.