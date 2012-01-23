Morgan Stanley nears Quilter wealth unit sale -sources

LONDON Jan 23 Morgan Stanley is
close to selling a British wealth management unit to private
equity firm Bridgepoint, marking the second time it has sold the
firm after re-acquiring it through its majority interest in
Smith Barney, two sources said.
Bridgepoint is in exclusive talks to buy Quilter,
a wealth manager catering to clients not rich enough to form
part of Morgan Stanley's UK private banking operation, which
focuses on the super rich, one source familiar with the matter
said.
Quilter, with 7.6 billion pounds under management, takes
private clients prepared to invest at least 25,000 pounds, while
international private banking businesses such as Morgan
Stanley's typically cater to clients worth millions.
Morgan Stanley first sold Quilter to rival Citi in
2006, before coming to own it again after buying a majority
stake in Smith Barney from Citi.
U.S. banking groups like Morgan Stanley operate private
banks in Europe that concentrate on the super rich, while
running wealth management brokerage businesses in their home
market for the so-called mass affluent.
Quilter, Morgan Stanley and Bridgepoint all declined to
comment.