Morgan Stanley raises $1.7 billion for real estate fund

Aug 5 Morgan Stanley said on Wednesday it
has raised $1.7 billion for its eighth direct investment real
estate fund.
The fund, called North Haven Real Estate Fund VIII Global,
has already made investments in the United States, U.K.,
Austria, Japan and Australia.
The fund's investors include public and private pension
funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies and family
offices, said John Klopp, co-chief executive officer and
co-chief investment officer for Morgan Stanley Real Estate
Investing.
Morgan Stanley renamed its closed-end funds across private
equity, real estate and credit earlier this year to North Haven
as a result of new regulatory rules.
