BRIEF-Morgan Stanley still focused on cost cuts-CEO

NEW YORK, July 17 Morgan Stanley Chief
Executive James Gorman and Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat
spoke on a conference call with analysts on Thursday to discuss
the bank's second-quarter earnings. They said the following:
* Morgan Stanley still focused on expense reductions,
reducing headcount in fixed income trading-CEO
* Morgan Stanley is investing in technology and systems to
simplify businesses-CEO
* Morgan Stanley financial advisers are growing mortgages
despite weak demand across industry-CEO
* Morgan Stanley risk-weighted assets were $423 billion at
June 30 under Basel 3 transitional calculation-CFO
* Morgan Stanley fixed income and commodities risk-weighted
assets fell to $192 billion in 2nd quarter-CFO
* Morgan Stanley supplemental leverage ratio rose to
estimated 4.6 percent at June 30 from 4.2 percent at March
31-CFO
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)