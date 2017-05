NEW YORK Jan 17 Morgan Stanley's Chief Executive James Gorman said the bank's wealth management business finalized new alliances with 10 digital partners in 2016, during a call on Tuesday with analysts to discuss fourth-quarter earnings.

Gorman highlighted the partnerships as he discussed plans this year to further develop the wealth management division's digital offerings for advisers and clients. (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Nick Zieminski)