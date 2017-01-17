UPDATE 2-Morgan Stanley partners with tech firms to boost wealth business

(Adds details on earnings, partners, CEO comments)
By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK Jan 17 Morgan Stanley inked
deals with 10 technology outfits last year to improve the
products and services it offers wealth-management customers, the
bank said on Tuesday.
Among the new partners are Addepar, which offers
investment-tracking software, and Zelle, a digital payments
network that aims to compete against the popular mobile
application Venmo.
Although the tools will not necessarily generate fees, they
will help financial advisers do their jobs better, Morgan
Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman said. They may also attract
and retain customers who prefer digital options, he added.
"We've got to be careful that we are not penny wise and
pound foolish," he said.
Big banks, investment firms and brokerages have been
investing heavily in financial technology lately to avoid losing
customers to Silicon Valley.
In the wealth-management business, the most common threat
has been so-called "roboadvisors," like Wealthfront and
Betterment, which manage clients' money using algorithms. They
tend to charge less than human advisers and cater to customers
with relatively little money to invest.
Morgan Stanley's wealth business is sticking to a model that
favors wealthier customers, Gorman said. However, he left the
door open to serving those who want purely digital advice, and
said he expects all customers to want cutting-edge digital
options going forward.
"We will be building a lot of digital technology to support
the financial advisors and the branch operations," he said.
In December, Morgan Stanley said 20 of its top adviser teams
would use Addepar's software to track wealthy clients' assets
across all of their accounts - even those outside Morgan Stanley
- to manage their assets better.
Zelle, the peer-to-peer payments app, was developed by a
group of big banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co and
Bank of America Corp. It plans to launch later this
year.
In an earnings-related document, Morgan Stanley listed
several other technology firms including cloud-based messaging
service Twilio, data-analytics provider Cloudera and
tax-software maker LifeYield, as partners it is using to
modernize branches, communicate with customers and target
clients who prefer digital options.
Morgan Stanley has also made a number of key hires to build
out its digital department, including Naureen Hassan, who joined
as chief digital officer for the wealth business from Charles
Schwab & Co Inc last year.
The focus on technology is part of a broader strategy to
increase profit margins in Morgan Stanley's wealth business to a
range of 23-to-25 percent by next year, from a current 22
percent.
As Gorman tells it, the technology can encourage customers
to do more business with Morgan Stanley and allow advisers to
use their time in more productive ways. Gorman feels "strongly"
that Morgan Stanley will hit the 2017 target, he said.
Morgan Stanley has also been trying to increase lending to
wealth customers to bolster its bottom line.
Since taking full control of the Smith Barney brokerage from
Citigroup Inc in 2012, Morgan Stanley acquired a lush
amount of deposits. It is working to put them to use through
mortgages, lending against customers' investment portfolios and
tailored loans that use fine art and other luxury items as
collateral.
Over the course of 2016, Morgan Stanley grew loans to wealth
customers by 24 percent, to $55.3 billion.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; additional reporting by Olivia
Oran; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Lauren Tara LaCapra)