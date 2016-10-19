UPDATE 4-Morgan Stanley profit jumps on bond-trading comeback

(Adds Breakingviews link, updates share price)
By Olivia Oran and Sweta Singh
Oct 19 Morgan Stanley reported a
better-than-expected profit on Wednesday, boosted by a surge in
bond trading that helped all Wall Street banks last quarter.
Morgan Stanley's gains were especially notable. Its adjusted
bond-trading revenue more than doubled, hitting Chief Executive
James Gorman's revenue target for that business for the second
quarter in a row.
The bank had struggled for years to improve in bond trading,
which has volatile revenue and tough capital requirements to
meet. Earlier this year, Morgan Stanley restructured the unit,
cutting 25 percent of staff and appointing new leadership.
In an interview, Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pruzan
said the bank was on the right track, though it might be too
soon to claim victory.
"The success we've had in the last quarter or two has
boosted morale and confidence of the team," he said. "But these
things take time and until we can do it for years as opposed to
quarters, we're not going to declare success."
Though it is still early in the fourth quarter, Pruzan said
the trading environment has so far been similar to the end of
September.
Overall, Morgan Stanley's earnings applicable to common
shareholders rose 62 percent to $1.5 billion, from $939 million
in the same quarter a year earlier. Earnings per share rose to
81 cents from 48 cents, helped by stock buybacks.
Analysts had estimated earnings of 63 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 15 percent to $8.9 billion. Analysts had
expected revenue of $8.2 billion. Non-interest expenses rose
just 4 percent, reflecting a cost-cutting program that Morgan
Stanley hopes will shave $1 billion from annual expenses by next
year.
That program, called Project Streamline, is on track despite
costs associated with the bank's stress test resubmission as
well as Brexit, Pruzan said.
Morgan Stanley's shares rose 0.8 percent to $32.57 at
midday.
STRONG QUARTER
Morgan Stanley wrapped up a surprisingly strong quarter for
big U.S. banks. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley's
closest rival, reported a better-than-expected 58 percent rise
in third-quarter profit on Tuesday.
Bond trading was strong across Wall Street, driven by
Britain's surprise vote to leave the European Union and bouts of
anxiety about monetary policy around the world.
Morgan Stanley's bond-trading revenue rose to $1.5 billion
in the third quarter from $583 million in the year-ago period,
when stripping out accounting gains and losses related to the
value of its own bonds.
"We obviously did much better than probably anybody felt
this quarter ...," Gorman said during a call with analysts. "...
But we did not and are not going to run any victory lap around
fixed income."
Despite that rebound, Morgan Stanley posted an 8.7 percent
return on equity, which is less than Gorman's stated target of 9
percent to 11 percent by the end of 2017.
Pruzan said he continued to believe that the bank's target
ROE was achievable.
Equities sales and trading revenue, a traditional bright
spot for the bank, edged up just 1 percent to $1.9 billion.
Revenue from investment banking fell about 7 percent to
$1.23 billion, due to weaker M&A fees and capital markets
activity.
Morgan Stanley ranked third to Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan
Chase & Co in M&A fees collected during the quarter and
fourth behind JPMorgan, Bank of America Corp and Goldman
in fees from investment banking, which includes equity and debt
underwriting, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Revenue from wealth management, which Morgan Stanley has
been building for several years, rose 7 percent to $3.9 billion.
The business hit a 23 percent pretax margin, in line with
Gorman's target for year-end.
Gorman said to expect an announcement from the firm's wealth
management executives in the coming weeks regarding how the bank
will comply with the Department of Labor fiduciary rule. The
rule, announced in April, sets a standard for brokers who sell
retirement products and requires them to put clients' best
interests ahead of their own bottom line.
Gorman hinted that providing choice to clients about
different investing products remains a priority for the firm.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh and Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru
and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and
Nick Zieminski)