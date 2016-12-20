版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 23:14 BJT

Morgan Stanley to pay $7.5 mln over customer protection rule violations

| WASHINGTON

WASHINGTON Dec 20 Morgan Stanley will pay $7.5 million to settle civil charges that it violated customer protection rules when it used trades involving customer cash to lower its borrowing costs, U.S. securities regulators said Tuesday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that Morgan Stanley will settle the case without admitting or denying the charges. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐