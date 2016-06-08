Morgan Stanley pays $1 mln SEC fine over hacked customer data

BRIEF-Yamana announces resumption of operations at El Penon
* Collective bargaining agreements are for terms of 40 and 48 months, and are in line with company's preceding final offer
June 8 Morgan Stanley agreed to pay a $1 million fine to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that security shortfalls enabled a former employee to transfer data regarding roughly 730,000 accounts to his personal server, which was later hacked.
The former employee, financial adviser Galen Marsh, accepted a five-year securities industry ban to settle related civil charges. Marsh was sentenced last December to three years probation after pleading guilty over the data breach.
Morgan Stanley did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle with the SEC.
* media report it is considering selling partial stake in chip business to Western Digital Corp not something it announced
* Qtrly net interest income $15.4 million versus $13.3 million last year