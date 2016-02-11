版本:
Morgan Stanley to pay $3.2 bln to settle financial crisis-era charges

| WASHINGTON

WASHINGTON Feb 11 Morgan Stanley is poised to pay $3.2 billion to settle federal and state charges that it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities that later soured during the financial crisis, the New York Attorney General's office said on Thursday.

The case stems from an investigation by the Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities Group, a joint federal and state task force unveiled in 2012 by President Barack Obama that serves to investigate potential misconduct from the 2007-2009 financial crisis. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)

