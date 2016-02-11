Morgan Stanley to pay $3.2 bln to settle financial crisis-era charges

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's independent members of board approve James Dimon's compensation for 2016
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Independent members of board of directors approved James Dimon's total compensation for 2016, in amount of $28 million
WASHINGTON Feb 11 Morgan Stanley is poised to pay $3.2 billion to settle federal and state charges that it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities that later soured during the financial crisis, the New York Attorney General's office said on Thursday.
The case stems from an investigation by the Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities Group, a joint federal and state task force unveiled in 2012 by President Barack Obama that serves to investigate potential misconduct from the 2007-2009 financial crisis. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Independent members of board of directors approved James Dimon's total compensation for 2016, in amount of $28 million
Jan 19 Wells Fargo & Co, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, said on Thursday it would merge its international business with its wholesale banking unit that serves corporate clients.
* Says initial public offering of 26.8 million common shares priced at $19.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: