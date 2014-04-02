M.Stanley offers Sihuan Pharma shares worth up to $147 mln - IFR

HONG KONG, April 2 Morgan Stanley Private Equity
Asia launched a sale of shares in Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings
Group Ltd. worth up to $147 million on Wednesday, IFR reported,
citing a term sheet for the transaction.
The firm is offering 120 million Sihuan Pharmaceutical
shares at an indicative range of HK9.36 to HK$9.50
each, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The range is
equivalent to a discount of up to 4.2 percent to Wednesday's
closing price of HK$9.77.
Morgan Stanley and UBS were hired as joint
bookrunners for the sale.
($1 = 7.7571 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; writing by Elzio Barreto;
editing by Tom Pfeiffer)