Morgan Stanley execs earn $10.5 mln in post-election rally

Nov 14 Senior Morgan Stanley executives
collectively earned about $10.5 million over the past week by
exercising options and selling shares, with most of them
profiting from an election-fueled rally in bank stocks,
according to securities filings.
The executives made the sales after shares of Morgan
Stanley, which traded as low as $22 in the last 12 months,
reversed course to become the best performing of the six largest
U.S. banks so far this year, closing Monday at $39.35.
Executives at other large U.S. banks have not made similar
trades, even after U.S. bank stocks helped push the Dow to
all-time highs after Republican president-elect Donald Trump's
surprise victory.
Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman earned $2.94
million as part of a transaction last Friday, according to a
filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on
Monday. Gorman sold 200,000 shares at a price of $37.70 and
spent about $4.6 million to exercise 200,000 options at $22.98.
President Colm Kelleher netted $3.3 million in transactions
on Thursday. He exercised 222,713 options at $22.98 and then
sold 115,167 shares at $37.92 a piece and 64,127 shares at
$38.71. Investment management head Dan Simkowitz also sold $2.3
million worth of stock on Thursday.
Chief Legal Officer Eric Grossman earned 475,206 by
exercising options and selling stock on Friday.
Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pruzan was the only one of
the five executives to take profits before the election results.
He sold $1.5 million worth of stock.
A Morgan Stanley spokesman declined to comment on the
filings.
Shares of Morgan Stanley have soared 17 percent since the
close of trading before Trump's victory, reaching their highest
level in 16 months.
Trump has sided with leading conservatives in calling for
the repeal of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Financial Reform Act largely
opposed by banks.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Lauren Tara
LaCapra and Andrew Hay)