MOVES-Morgan Stanley's global stock trading head leaves for hedge fund Millennium

Feb 14 Morgan Stanley's global head of equities trading Peter Santoro is leaving the firm, the company said on Tuesday.

Santoro is joining hedge fund Millennium Partners.

He will be replaced by Alan Thomas, who will run equities in the Americas. Thomas previously was the co-head of prime brokerage.

Before joining Morgan Stanley, Santoro held senior roles at hedge fund Citadel Investment Group LLC and Citigroup Inc. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; additional reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Nick Zieminski)