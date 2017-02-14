MOVES-Morgan Stanley's global stock trading head leaves for hedge fund Millennium

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 Morgan Stanley's global head of equities trading Peter Santoro is leaving the firm, the company said on Tuesday.
Santoro is joining hedge fund Millennium Partners.
He will be replaced by Alan Thomas, who will run equities in the Americas. Thomas previously was the co-head of prime brokerage.
Before joining Morgan Stanley, Santoro held senior roles at hedge fund Citadel Investment Group LLC and Citigroup Inc. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; additional reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
