UPDATE 1-MOVES-Morgan Stanley's global stock trading head leaves for hedge fund Millennium

By Olivia Oran

Feb 14 Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday its global head of equities trading, Peter Santoro, is leaving the firm.

Santoro is joining hedge fund Millennium Partners, where he will run global equities.

He will be replaced at Morgan Stanley by Alan Thomas, who will run equities in the Americas. Thomas previously was the co-head of prime brokerage.

Before joining Morgan Stanley, Santoro held senior roles at hedge fund Citadel Investment Group LLC and Citigroup Inc.

At Millennium, Sanotoro replaces Hyung Soon Lee, who left late last year.

Morgan Stanley, which competes head-to-head with Goldman Sachs Group Inc for stock trading business, posted fourth-quarter revenue from the business of nearly $2 billion, up 4 percent from the year-ago period. That was the most of any Wall Street firm during the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Additional reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Leslie Adler)