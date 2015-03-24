Morgan Stanley nurtures new brood of bankers in CEO succession plan

| NEW YORK, March 24
NEW YORK, March 24 Morgan Stanley bid
adieu to another senior executive who was thought to be on a
list of potential successors to Chief Executive Officer James
Gorman, but a new generation of CEO candidates is rising inside
the bank.
On Tuesday, Morgan Stanley announced that Chief Financial
Officer Ruth Porat, 57, would be leaving at the end of April to
head back to Silicon Valley where she has professional and
personal roots, to become CFO of Google Inc.
Porat's departure did not surprise other executives inside
the bank, who pointed to her age - a year older than Gorman -
and the belief that he may not leave for five more years.
Soon after Gorman took over in 2010, there were at least
four contenders for his seat: Porat, Colm Kelleher and Paul
Taubman, who jointly ran investment banking and trading, and
Greg Fleming, whom Gorman brought in to run asset management,
later adding wealth management to his responsibilities.
Two of those, Porat and Taubman, are gone or soon to be
gone. The other two, Fleming, 52, and Kelleher, 57, may be too
old to be CEO when Gorman retires, management experts and Morgan
Stanley insiders said. Fleming has been approached for other CEO
spots, and may tire of waiting to head up Morgan Stanley.
"You just can't anticipate that people who are high
potential and seasoned are going to wait, so it is critical to
have at least two generations of candidates that are being
developed," said Jane Stevenson, who runs the CEO succession
practice for executive search firm Korn Ferry.
Kelleher and Fleming are involved with long-term succession
planning within their respective businesses, and aware that
neither may be the next CEO of Morgan Stanley, a person familiar
with the matter said. They still play important roles because if
the unexpected happens - if Gorman becomes ill or gets injured
or cannot continue in his role for some reason - either would be
qualified to take his place immediately.
One main player in the organization is Ted Pick, the
46-year-old global head of equities and research, whose business
has blossomed and made up for lost revenue from a declining
focus on fixed-income trading. Sources inside Morgan Stanley
widely expect him to move into bigger roles. (link: reut.rs/113jq8v)
Gorman has also made several moves to beef up the ranks of
possible successors, people familiar with the matter said.
On Tuesday, Gorman named Porat's replacement: Jonathan
Pruzan, 46, an investment banker who co-heads Morgan Stanley's
financial institutions group.
The bank also announced executive changes last week. It
added investment banking and trading executive Clare Woodman to
the operating committee and marketing executive Mandell Crawley,
39, and investor relations head Kathleen McCabe, 42, to its
management committee.
Morgan Stanley also shuffled three executives - Andy
Saperstein, 48, Raj Dhanda, 47, and Mohit Assomull, 41 - into
new roles across wealth management and institutional securities.
Eric Heaton, who runs the private bank and is working to
build Morgan Stanley's loan book, and Celeste Brown, 38, the
bank's newly appointed treasurer and former head of investor
relations, are also viewed as relatively young heavy hitters in
the organization. Ages for Woodman and Heaton were not public
but bank sources estimated that they are in their 40s.
Executives named in this story either declined to comment or
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Gorman himself became CEO in the aftermath of the financial
crisis, a time when the bank was making a huge strategic shift
to focus less on risky trading activities and more on the wealth
management business where Gorman spent much of his Wall Street
career.
Some insiders had believed Gorman might formally appoint
either Fleming or Kelleher as his No. 2, by naming one as
president for example. But sources at the bank now say that is
unlikely to happen because such a move would signal to other
executives that they do not have a chance at the CEO job any
time soon.
(Additional reporting by David Henry; Editing by Grant McCool)