Morgan Stanley hires Obama counterterrorism advisor as technology executive

| March 8
March 8 Morgan Stanley has hired a former
senior counterterrorism advisor in the Obama administration, Jen
Easterly, to advise the bank on managing technology risk.
Easterly started at the bank in the last several weeks, a
Morgan Stanley spokesman confirmed.
Easterly had most recently served on the National Security
Council as the senior director for counterterrorism and a
special assistant to former President Barack Obama.
Other big banks have recently hired senior ex-government
officials to help them combat online threats.
Earlier this year, Goldman Sachs Group hired Andy
Ozment, the former assistant secretary for cyber security and
communications at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
JPMorgan Chase & Co has also hired a number of
senior former military officers for cyber security in the last
several years.
