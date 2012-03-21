UPDATE 1-M.Stanley private equity buys $300 mln stake in China's Tianhe

* Morgan Stanley's private equity arm to take minority
stake-source
* Deal to help Tianhe expand into U.S., European
markets-source
* Tianhe would expect to go ahead with listing in
future-source
By Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, March 21 Morgan Stanley's Asia
private equity arm has invested $300 million in China's Tianhe
Chemicals Group, the two companies said on Wednesday, a deal
that will help the specialty chemicals maker expand into the
U.S. and European markets.
Morgan Stanley's private equity arm would take a minority
stake in Tianhe Chemicals, according to a person with knowledge
of the matter.
Tianhe has a dominant market share in China in lubricant oil
additives and is the number 5 player globally in the high-end
fluorochemicals space, a technology often used in chemical
waterproofing.
Tianhe last year was reported to be looking at a $1 billion
IPO in London. That deal was hit by global market volatility and
has been postponed for now, but the firm would expect to go
ahead with a public listing in the future, the source said.
As part of the deal, Homer Sun, the fund's chief investment
officer, will join Tianhe's board.
Sun told Reuters Tianhe has developed a product portfolio
with formidable technical barriers to entry.
"These will enable it to further consolidate market share in
China and expand into overseas markets," he added.
The investment and strategic relationship with Morgan
Stanley will internationalise Tianhe's operations and allow it
to expand into the U.S. and Europe, said the source, who could
not be named as they were not authorised to talk to the media.
That expansion will come initially through developing
customer relationships and cross-border cooperation, rather than
through acquisitions, the source added.
Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia has invested about $2.4
billion in Asia, primarily in highly structured minority
investments and control buyouts. The Tianhe deal is the largest
single investment out of the firm's third Asia fund.