Daily trading losses at Morgan Stanley declined in 2012

NEW YORK Feb 26 U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley lost money on 37 trading days last year, down from 64 days in 2011, the company said in a regulatory filing Tuesday.

The bank lost up to $25 million on 29 days, and between $25 million and $50 million on eight trading days. The firm did not lose more than $50 million on any one day, compared with 17 such times in 2011.

The firm scored a daily trading profit of between $25 million and $50 million 84 times last year. The company netted more than $100 million on 23 days in 2012.

Revenue from trading helped the New York-based company's fourth quarter earnings beat analyst estimates by a wide margin. Adjusted revenue in the sales and trading division more than doubled from the same quarter in 2011, to $2 billion from $867 million. Fixed-income, currency and commodities trading revenue was $811 million in the fourth quartfer, adjusted for accounting charges, compared with a loss of $493 million a year earlier.

Shares of the company closed at $22.44 on Tuesday and are up about 15 percent for the year.