Morgan Stanley beefs up transport M&A team

| LONDON, April 19
LONDON, April 19 Morgan Stanley has
promoted veteran bankers Emmanuel Goldstein, Helmut Kaschenz and
Eli Gross to beef up its team advising transport firms, it said
on Thursday.
The appointments came two days after Randolph Sesson, who
had led coverage of the sector at Morgan Stanley and Goldman
Sachs for 12 years, decamped to join boutique Evercore.
Goldstein and Kaschenz, who have been with Morgan Stanley
for more than a decade, were promoted as co-heads of European,
Middle Eastern and African transport investment banking.
They will report to Eli Gross, promoted simultaneously as
head of the team and based in New York.
Unlike Sesson, who was seen as a pure transport banker,
Goldstein and Kaschenz have broader competences as they advised
companies in other sectors.
Based in Paris, Goldstein is close to France's oil & gas
major Total, Electricite de France, nuclear
specialist Areva and mining and metallurgical company
Eramet.
He did a lot of work for the French government, having
worked on several privatisations including France's APRR
, Europe's fourth largest highway operator.
He was also behind the IPO of Aeroports de Paris
and its strategic partnership with Amsterdam's Schiphol airport
group.
"Emmanuel is a good banker and a very nice guy. That's a
good news for him and for Morgan Stanley," said a Paris-based
fund manager.
"None of them is a pure transport banker but they've advised
major companies in transport and other sectors in their home
countries," said a transport banker.
Some pointed to the challenge of heading a sector while
continuing to advise existing national clients.
"It will be interesting to see how they execute," said a
second transport banker.
Kaschenz has a close relationship with German companies
Lufthansa, Deutsche Post DHL, Deutsche Bahn
and the German government. He will relocate from Frankfurt to
London.
Besides transportation and infrastructure clients, the two
bankers will continue to cover their key current French and
German clients, respectively.
Gross has worked at Morgan Stanley for 14 years and was
previously head of transportation investment banking for North
America and Asia.
His record includes the sale of AirTran Airways and Sabre
Holdings, and the IPO of Amadeus.
Morgan Stanley improved its position to become the number
eight financial adviser in transportation and infrastructure,
ranked by deal value, so far this year, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
The firm ranked at number 17 for the whole of 2011.