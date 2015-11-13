Morgan Stanley cleared of Russian tycoon's insider trading allegations

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
NEW YORK Nov 13 Morgan Stanley did not cheat a company controlled by Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska by engaging in insider trading at the height of the financial crisis, a U.S. jury found on Friday.
The verdict by a federal jury in Manhattan came on the second day of deliberations in a case filed in 2012 by Veleron BV, a Dutch company controlled by Deripaska, owner of industrial group Basic Element. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.