Morgan Stanley cleared of Russian tycoon's insider trading allegations

NEW YORK Nov 13 Morgan Stanley did not cheat a company controlled by Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska by engaging in insider trading at the height of the financial crisis, a U.S. jury found on Friday.

The verdict by a federal jury in Manhattan came on the second day of deliberations in a case filed in 2012 by Veleron BV, a Dutch company controlled by Deripaska, owner of industrial group Basic Element. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)