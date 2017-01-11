Morgan Stanley partners with Addepar to see more of clients' wealth

NEW YORK Jan 11 Morgan Stanley is
rolling out a new software platform to 20 of its top financial
advisory teams to help them see more of their wealthiest clients
assets.
The bank, which manages most of its technology in-house,
said late Tuesday that part of its private wealth management
division will use Addepar, a Mountain View, California-based
technology firm that already partners with family offices and
independent investment advisers.
Ultra-wealthy clients typically hold their assets in limited
partnerships, family trusts or in alternative and illiquid
investments spread across a number of banks and accounts.
Addepar's platform will allow Morgan Stanley, with clients'
permission, to gather information from those various accounts in
one place, and to quickly parse the data to answer
individualized questions, said Addepar's chief executive Eric
Poirier.
"The tailored reporting is what Morgan Stanley really
liked," said Poirier, who used the example of different client
preferences. "The patriarch might want performance data by
country and asset class. But the son wants to know the fee
agreements they have with each fund manager and how that
correlates with the fund manager's performance."
Gathering that information, putting it into spreadsheets and
calculating answers used to take so long that advisers had to
limit client meetings to once a quarter, Poirier said.
Morgan Stanley's Chief Information Officer Chris Randazzo
said advisors will use Addepar "to deliver a differentiated
service to high net worth clients."
Poirier declined to disclose how much in client assets the
20 Morgan Stanley wealth management teams will move to the
platform, but the California company ended 2016 with $560
billion on its platform.
