Morgan Stanley lowers commissions on ETFs, stocks in brokerage accounts

BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT board approves extension until july 2018 of company's share repurchase program
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
NEW YORK May 1 Morgan Stanley's wealth management business said on Monday it is lowering the commissions that brokers earn on stock trades, exchange-traded funds and annuities amid pressure to lower costs for clients.
Commissions for brokers are now capped at 2.5 percent of a trade, the investment news website AdvisorHub.com reported earlier Monday. It is unclear if there was previously a limit on commissions.
Morgan Stanley spokeswoman Christine Jockle said that the change, which also affects unit investment trusts, is intended to "better align client costs" with brokerage services.
"Overall, these changes will lower client costs, in some cases substantially," Jockle wrote in an emailed statement.
The wealth management industry has taken steps to level the fees and commissions that brokers charge on investment products like mutual funds throughout the past year in preparation for a new U.S. Labor Department retirement regulation.
The Labor Department's fiduciary rule, which is set to take effect on June 9, requires firms to eliminate any conflict of interest, such as certain sales incentives, for brokers who are advising clients on their retirement savings.
In March, Morgan Stanley eliminated commissions and finder's fees for advisers who manage 401(k) plans, and started paying a level fee to advisers handling those accounts, according to media reports. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668
* Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Western Gas Partners' deferred purchase price obligation for DBJV for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: