CORRECTED-ON THE MOVE-Morgan Stanley hires David Bokman for new wealth post

(Corrects paragraph one to "ultra high net worth resources" instead of upper)

NEW YORK Feb 11 David Bokman, a trusts and estates lawyer who most recently served as chief advisory officer of GenSpring Family Offices in Atlanta, has joined Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in a newly created role running "ultra high net worth resources" in its Private Wealth Management unit.

He will be based in New York.

Bokman is responsible for connecting financial advisers who service very wealthy investors to other parts of the investment bank and for identifying product needs and driving strategic business developments, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. The Private Wealth unit primarily services individual investors with $10 million or more of investable assets, along with their families and businesses.

Morgan Stanley's Private Wealth clientele has grown by more than 82 percent between 2009 and the end of 2014, the company said last month.

Bokman reports jointly to Eric Benedict, the head of Private Wealth Management, and Jed Finn, chief operating officer for investment products and services throughout Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. His direct reports include Sarah McDaniel, who runs Private Wealth's wealth strategies group, Melanie Schnoll-Begun, its head of philanthropy and Deanna Rodriguez, its head of lifestyle advisory.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management is the world's biggest brokerage, as measured by its more than 16,000 financial advisers.

Bokman, who left GenSpring at the end of 2014, also has been a partner at the law firm King & Spalding and a senior tax manager at Arthur Andersen & Co. He holds law and undergraduate degrees from Yale Law School and Yale College. (Reporting by Jed Horowitz; editing by Diane Craft)