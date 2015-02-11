CORRECTED-ON THE MOVE-Morgan Stanley hires David Bokman for new wealth post

(Corrects paragraph one to "ultra high net worth resources"
instead of upper)
NEW YORK Feb 11 David Bokman, a trusts and
estates lawyer who most recently served as chief advisory
officer of GenSpring Family Offices in Atlanta, has joined
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in a newly created role
running "ultra high net worth resources" in its Private Wealth
Management unit.
He will be based in New York.
Bokman is responsible for connecting financial advisers who
service very wealthy investors to other parts of the investment
bank and for identifying product needs and driving strategic
business developments, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters. The Private Wealth unit primarily services individual
investors with $10 million or more of investable assets, along
with their families and businesses.
Morgan Stanley's Private Wealth clientele has grown by more
than 82 percent between 2009 and the end of 2014, the company
said last month.
Bokman reports jointly to Eric Benedict, the head of Private
Wealth Management, and Jed Finn, chief operating officer for
investment products and services throughout Morgan Stanley
Wealth Management. His direct reports include Sarah McDaniel,
who runs Private Wealth's wealth strategies group, Melanie
Schnoll-Begun, its head of philanthropy and Deanna Rodriguez,
its head of lifestyle advisory.
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management is the world's biggest
brokerage, as measured by its more than 16,000 financial
advisers.
Bokman, who left GenSpring at the end of 2014, also has been
a partner at the law firm King & Spalding and a senior tax
manager at Arthur Andersen & Co. He holds law and undergraduate
degrees from Yale Law School and Yale College.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; editing by Diane Craft)