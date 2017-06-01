Morgan Stanley puts brokers alongside bankers in effort to boost business

| June 1
June 1 Morgan Stanley is putting some of
its financial advisers into its Times Square headquarters in New
York City for the first time as the Wall Street firm tries a
novel approach aimed at generating more business between its
investment bank and wealth management units.
The sixth-largest U.S. bank has relocated 90 advisers from
its private wealth management business, who deal with its
wealthiest clients. They were previously in other New York
locations including Morgan Stanley's Fifth Avenue office, people
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman declined to comment.
The move, which creates a new flagship for its private
wealth management operation at the bank's headquarters, is part
of a long-running effort at Morgan Stanley to encourage more
interaction between the separate banking and wealth units, which
senior executives want to share more customers.
An investment banker, for example, might introduce an
executive whose company is about to go public to an adviser to
manage his wealth, or an adviser might introduce a corporate
client to a mergers and acquisitions banker to get advice on a
transaction. Bonuses would reflect those referrals, according to
the people familiar with the plans.
The plan is being led by Morgan Stanley's "strategic client
management" unit, which the bank set up several years ago to
stimulate new business across the firm's units. It is now run by
Vince Lumia, also the head of the bank's private wealth
management group.
Morgan Stanley's wealth unit last year gained $12 billion to
$15 billion in assets due to referrals from investment banking
and trading businesses, said Andy Saperstein, Morgan Stanley's
co-head of wealth management, at a financial conference in New
York on Wednesday. The wealth unit also drove $100 million worth
of business for the institutional group through referrals, he
said.
"This is just the tip of the iceberg," Saperstein said. "We
think we can grow this substantially."
Until now, Morgan Stanley's Times Square headquarters has
housed its institutional business which includes banking,
trading and research.
Top wealth executives including Lumia have also moved to the
building. Some financial advisers will remain in other offices
around New York, including Morgan Stanley's 522 Fifth Avenue
location and its wealth management headquarters in Purchase, New
York.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Lauren Tara
LaCapra and Bill Rigby)