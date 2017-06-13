Morgan Stanley developing online mortgage application tool

NEW YORK, June 13 Morgan Stanley is developing a
new digital mortgage application tool in a bid to get more of
its existing clients to turn to it for home loans, its wealth
management technology head said on Tuesday.
Morgan Stanley has invested heavily into growing its
residential mortgage and customized lending business in recent
years. But only 2 percent of current clients have home loans
with the bank, Naureen Hassan, chief digital officer for wealth
management, said at the bank's U.S. Financial Services
conference in New York.
Hassan said the new tool will allow clients to get rate
estimates, upload documents and apply entirely online. She did
not say when the bank planned to launch the platform.
It is part of a broad technology investment plan, which also
includes the launch of the mobile payments network Zelle and a
partnership with Twillio, a communications tool the bank will
use to so advisers can securely text clients' cell phones.
Hassan said Morgan Stanley will roll out a pilot version of
Zelle later this month, with plans to expand the service more
broadly this fall.
Zelle was developed by an industry consortium and will be
used by a number of big U.S. banks, including JPMorgan, Bank of
America Corp (BAC.N), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), which plan to
launch it to customers this month.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Bill Trott)