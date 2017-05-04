Vanguard CEO cites "inherent conflict" in paying brokerages to sell funds

NEW YORK May 4 Vanguard Group Chief Executive
Officer Bill McNabb said on Thursday that Morgan Stanley
had decided to stop selling its mutual funds because the largest
U.S. brokerage by salesforce wants "to be compensated for being
on their platform in one way or another, and that's something we
just won't do."
McNabb told CNBC that paying fees to brokerages to
distribute its funds raises an "inherent conflict."
Morgan Stanley said on Wednesday it would drop funds from
the largest U.S. mutual fund firm in an effort to get rid of
under-performing and less popular funds.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Richard Chang)