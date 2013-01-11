Morgan Stanley M&A banker Popper to join Temasek - sources

SINGAPORE Jan 11 Morgan Stanley's top
mergers and acquisitions banker in Southeast Asia Jonathan
Popper will join Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings
to lead its M&A team, two sources with knowledge of the
matter said on Friday.
Popper's departure could affect the long-running battle for
Fraser & Neave Ltd as he was involved in advising the
Thai group that is keen to take over the Singapore property and
soft drinks conglomerate.
Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's bid values F&N
at S$12.8 billion, slightly below a rival bid from Singapore
property and hotel group Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd
.
Temasek, the smaller of Singapore's two sovereign funds, had
S$198 billion ($162 billion) of assets as of March 31 last year.
The firm said in July last year it had a "comfortable net cash
position" and that it was looking to acquire assets in Europe
and plough more money into energy and commodities.
A Morgan Stanley spokesman in Hong Kong confirmed Popper's
departure while Temasek declined comment. The sources declined
to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the
media.